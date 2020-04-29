Lindsay Lohan has seemingly issued a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after it was reported the royal couple have relocated to Malibu. Getty

“Do you have any advice for them about living in Malibu and trying to evade the paparazzi?”

Lindsay giggled, before saying: “I mean, unless they own another, a different private beach, right?"

The Mean Girls star then described how celebrities seemingly struggle with everyday activities as a result of the many swarming paparazzi in the neighbourhood.

Speaking on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the 33-year-old laughed off the suggestion that Harry and Meghan's might escape the paparazzi with the move.

She added: "You can't go to those beaches without being… you can't even surf out far enough. It's just really hard to do anything publicly [in the area].

Lindsay concluded by saying now is probably a good time to be living in the celebrity hotspot, while alluding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home. But, once that's over just...get drivers," she quipped

Lindsay’s comments came after it was reported that Harry and Meghan were apparently scoping a $20 million Malibu mansion for their new home.

And in a shock twist of fate, the rumoured property is close to a Tuscan-style villa that Diana's boyfriend Dodi Fayed bought before his death in 1997.

What’s more, former royal butler Paul Burrell reportedly claimed Princess Diana was planning on moving to the Malibu home to escape the British press before she died.