The 40-year-old starred in a new video for her birthday, which was shot at her and Harry's California home.

In the video, several shots show the Duchess' desk and the sentimental items she has on display there, including several family photos.

One large picture shows young son Archie, while a three-fold frame holds three smaller black-and-white photos.

The first is hard to make out, but the second appears to show Harry cradling a newborn child – could it be Lilibet?

The picture doesn't look like any of the snaps the couple have shared of son Archie, and it would make sense for Meghan to keep a photo of her daughter on her desk.

The third photo also seems to show Meghan holding a child, which could be Lilibet or Archie.

Though the photos are hard to make out in the video, some fans are convinced the snaps show baby Lilibet, especially the one in the centre.

Harry and Meghan have been making the most of their newfound privacy since stepping back from the royal family in 2020.

They have chosen not to share many photos of son Archie, and have released no official images of Lilibet yet.

When Archie was born in 2019, the couple posed for official portraits with their newborn son days after his delivery.

However, there was controversy at the time because Meghan opted not to partake in the traditional 'hospital steps' photo op most royal mothers allow.

Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and many more have posed for photos on the front steps of the hospital where they gave birth just hours after delivering their royal children.

Meghan, however, chose to skip that unofficial royal tradition and now that she's stepped back from official duties, she's also chosen not to release any photos of her daughter.

