One of the best things about winter is staying warm and cosy indoors.
But comfort comes at a cost—literally. As the temperature drops, energy bills can spike dramatically. To help keep your household in check (and costs down), we’ve rounded up seven simple ways to save on your energy bill this winter.
7 ways to save on your energy bill
1. Choose the right appliances
The right household appliances can help reduce energy consumption, ultimately lowering your energy bills.
“They can also help reduce your household carbon emissions and help to keep water reserves at more sustainable levels,” says Colin Jones, category expert at Appliances Online.
“For example, heat pump dryers are the most energy-efficient appliances as they move heat around the unit rather than generate heat,” he adds.
If you’re unsure, check the government regulated Energy Rating Label for your appliance (the more stars the less energy it will use), or head to the Energy Rating Calculator to find a product and compare models.
2. Consider solar power
Not only is it better for the environment, but switching to solar power can significantly lower energy costs. The best time to use solar power is between 10am and 3pm, so make the most of this time by running washing machines, dishwashers, and any other energy heavy appliances.
3. Switch up your lighting
LED bulbs use the least amount of electricity in comparison to other bulbs, and they tend to last longer, so you’ll be getting your money’s worth!
4. Set the right temp
“To minimise energy consumption when heating a room, ensure that the heater has a thermostat and precise temperature control options,” says Colin.
“This allows you to set and maintain your desired room temperature, preventing overheating and energy wastage.”
Be sure to set your temperature anywhere between 18°C and 20°C. Anything above 20°C can lead to an increase in energy costs.
5. Make simple swaps
Small changes will make a huge difference to your bills. Mindful actions like closing off areas that aren’t being used, shutting blinds, and switching off lights that aren’t in use can all add up to a reduced energy bill.
6. Insulate windows
Not only will it help save costs, but insulated windows will make for a more comfortable living space. While energy-efficient windows keep cool air out during winter, it works the same in summer by keeping heat and humidity at bay. Worth the investment if you ask us!
7. Ditch the dryer
Make the most out sunny days and dry clothes outside whenever you can.
Alternatively, use a clothing rack to dry them inside or in a heated room.