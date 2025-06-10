Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

If we know one thing, it’s how expensive kitchen appliances and homewares can be. If you’re moving house or in need of an overhaul, it can drain your bank account all too quickly.

However, luckily we’re coming up to the end of financial year, and retailers are offering big savings across the board.

Being the last big sale until Black Friday in November, now is the time to invest in those pieces you’ve been wishlisting – after all, they could be up to 50 per cent off right now!

Here, we’ve curated a list of the best homewares and kitchen sales. Keep checking back, as we will update as more sales are announced!

The best homewares and kitchen sales picks

New Idea’s picks: