If we know one thing, it’s how expensive kitchen appliances and homewares can be. If you’re moving house or in need of an overhaul, it can drain your bank account all too quickly.
However, luckily we’re coming up to the end of financial year, and retailers are offering big savings across the board.
Being the last big sale until Black Friday in November, now is the time to invest in those pieces you’ve been wishlisting – after all, they could be up to 50 per cent off right now!
Here, we’ve curated a list of the best homewares and kitchen sales. Keep checking back, as we will update as more sales are announced!
The best homewares and kitchen sales picks
- Adairs: Up to 40 per cent off
- Barbeques Galore: Up to 30 per cent off barbeques
- Bed, Bath N Table: Up to 60 per cent off
- Big W: Various discounts on appliances, technology and homewares
- Bing Lee: Various discounts sitewide
- David Jones: Various discounts sitewide
- De’Longhi: Save up to 30 per cent on coffee machines
- Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected products
- Easy Settler: Up to 50 per cent off everything
- Ecovacs: Save up to $350 on selected products
- Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off
- FAZEEK: Up to 30 per cent off almost everything
- Freedom: Further 30 per cent off clearance
- The Good Guys: Various discounts sitewide
- Gorman: Between 20 and 50 per cent off homewares
- Hexclad: Up to 43 per cent off
- House: Up to 70 per cent off
- The Iconic: Save up to 60 per cent on end of season sale products
- James Lane: Up to 50 per cent off everything
- KitchenAid: Various discounts
- Kitchen Warehouse: Up to 60 per cent off selected items
- Le Creuset: Up to 40 per cent off during winter sale
- Miss Amara: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
- Myer: Various discounts storewide
- Nisbets: Save up to 40 per cent off appliances and more
- Origin Mattress: Up to 55 per cent off selected mattresses and more
- Pillow Talk: Up to 40 per cent off
- Robins Kitchen: Up to 70 per cent off selected items
- Roborock: Save up to $500 on selected products
- Target: Various discounts storewide
- Temple & Webster Up to 40 per cent off selected products
- Tineco: 25 per cent off Floor One S7 Steam
New Idea’s picks:
Deebot N20 Pro Plus
$699 at Ecovacs
KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer in Black
$499 at Myer
Baccarat Le Connoisseur Cast Iron French Oven
$169.99 at House
Wolstead Pro Vario Multi Plate Sandwich Maker
$59.95 at Kitchen Warehouse
Breville The All In One Stick Blender
$169 at Myer
Sodastream Art Black Sparkling Water Maker
$129 at The Good Guys