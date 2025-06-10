  •  
These kitchen and homewares sales wont be around for long

Upgrade your home for less
Kitchen sales
(Credit: @kitchenaidaunz)
If we know one thing, it’s how expensive kitchen appliances and homewares can be. If you’re moving house or in need of an overhaul, it can drain your bank account all too quickly.

However, luckily we’re coming up to the end of financial year, and retailers are offering big savings across the board.

Being the last big sale until Black Friday in November, now is the time to invest in those pieces you’ve been wishlisting – after all, they could be up to 50 per cent off right now!

Here, we’ve curated a list of the best homewares and kitchen sales. Keep checking back, as we will update as more sales are announced!

The best homewares and kitchen sales picks

New Idea’s picks:

Ecovacs robot

Deebot N20 Pro Plus
$699 at Ecovacs

SAVE $300
Kitchenaid mixer

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer in Black
$499 at Myer

SAVE $300
House cast iron oven

Baccarat Le Connoisseur Cast Iron French Oven
$169.99 at House

SAVE 50%
wolstead pro sandwich maker

Wolstead Pro Vario Multi Plate Sandwich Maker
$59.95 at Kitchen Warehouse

SAVE 50%

breville blender

Breville The All In One Stick Blender
$169 at Myer

SAVE $130
Sodastream art

Sodastream Art Black Sparkling Water Maker
$129 at The Good Guys

SAVE $40
Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Maddy Wilson Shopping Content Producer

