Most families will want to take part in some Christmassy activities on Christmas day, whether that be to entertain the kids while cooking, while having a drink with friends, or even an activity for the full family to get involved in.
Below are some of the best activities to do around the Christmas period to keep everyone entertained.
THE BEST CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AND ADULTS
Try a new Elf on the Shelf
Elf on the Shelf is a classic and fun Christmas tradition for both the kids and parents. Get started with some funny and easy Elf on the Shelf ideas, here.
Matching Christmas pyjamas
Nothing screams Christmas like matching Christmas pyjamas. However, don’t think Christmas pyjamas are just for the kids… every adult should get involved too! You can shop for the best matching Christmas pyjamas, here.
Watch a Christmas movie
Nothing beats a festive film, so why not snuggle up with the family and watch your favourite Christmas classic? Not sure what to watch?
Check out our list of the best Christmas movies to watch.
Go ice skating
In Australia, some of us feel like we’re missing out on the white Christmas internationals boast about, and though we love having a hot Christmas, it’s nice to experience some “winter” fun during this time period! Going to your local ice rink is a great way to keep your kids entertained for the day… just make sure you rug up!
Make a Christmas treat
We all love a sweet treat around the silly season, so why not try a new festive dessert! Don’t know what to cook? Check out our best Christmas desserts, here.
Arts and crafts
Arts and crafts don’t have to be as messy as the image above, it could be something as simple as a few colouring pens and paper. To make the activity Christmassy, just ask the kids to draw a snowman or a Christmas tree or even their favourite present from Santa.
Jigsaw
A jigsaw might seem like an old-school activity nowadays but this is something that kids can do at any age. You will just need to get an appropriate difficulty for their age and this could keep them quiet and focused for hours and feel a sense of achievement at the end.
Jigsaws don’t only keep kids entertained but adults too!
Reindeer biscuits are a favourite at Christmas
To help the kids feel like they are joining in on the cooking, have them decorate their own reindeer cookies. This is super easy to do, really fun and will allow you to continue cooking. You can view the full recipe and method here.
Endless games with playing cards!
Most households will already have a pack of playing cards tucked away somewhere, so bring them out and play games including poker, rummy, and blackjack. It is also likely that there will be someone at the table who knows a game nobody else knows, so you might even learn a new game!
Christmas bingo
This is a game the full family can get involved in and you can make it completely your own. You can get creative and make your own cards or easily find a template online. You also don’t need to use numbers but could use Christmas icons instead.
Cards Against Humanity
For anyone who has played this game, you will know exactly how hilarious it can be, and for anyone who hasn’t played it, it is the perfect game to play with your friends. Buy Cards Against Humanity here.
Monopoly
Monopoly is a classic family game that most people will be familiar with. The only problem is that this game can go on for a long period of time and has reportedly caused family disputes over major competitiveness. All fun and games. Buy Monopoly here.