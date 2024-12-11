The best Elf on the Shelf ideas to surprise the kids this year

If you haven’t done Elf on the Shelf for your kids before, now is the year to start!

With all the stress and craziness during the Christmas period, Elf on the Shelf is a great way for you to get creative and entice your kids to be on their best behaviour.

This Christmas tradition is fun for both the kids and the adults…

It’s time to get in the Christmas spirit with these super easy Elf on the Shelf ideas!

What are you supposed to do with Elf on the Shelf?

Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition that is meant to make your children behave leading up to Christmas. The concept is that there are Scout Elves sent by Santa to your home to be his eyes and ears during the busy Christmas season. The elf flies back to the North Pole every night to report the child’s behaviour and when he returns in the morning, he will be found in a new spot somewhere around your home.

What are the rules for Elf on the Shelf?

The rules for Elf on the Shelf are very easy, but first of all, you must give the Scout Elf a name. Once the elf has a cute name, the most important rule to remember is you do not touch the elf (to help your kids follow this rule you can tell them the elf will lose its magic if they do!).

The next rule is the elf cannot talk but they can listen… meaning they hear EVERYTHING (this will make sure your kids behave really well!). Another rule people sometimes include is that the elf can bring back letters to Santa.

Here are our favourite Elf on the Shelf ideas:

(Credit: A Small Snippet)

1. Pooping peppermints

Set your elf up so they’re sitting on the edge of the toilet seat. Then, add some peppermint lollies to the toilet bowl to give the effect that the elf is pooping.

2. Elf had an accident!

Sticking to the theme of the elf having to go to the bathroom, all you have to do is heat up some chocolate in a mug and then use a spoon to make it look like the elf got poop on the toilet paper. Then, sit the elf on top of the toilet roll in the bathroom.

3. A special gift from the North Pole

Fill up a clear glass with water and drop in a baby carrot. Sit the elf next to the glass and write a sign that reads “I tried to bring you a snowman.”

4. Flossy

Wrap your elf up in dental floss and leave a little sign that reads, “Is this how you do the floss?”

(Credit: Instagram @memphisandwillow)

5. Elf the baker

Sprinkle some flour on a cutting board and make the elf do a snow angel.

6. The chef

Set your elf near a mini frying pan with a spatula and place mini sunny-side-up lollies in the frying pan to look as though the elf is cooking eggs.

7. Chilling in the tree

Use a face mask and hang it on the Christmas tree like a swing. Set your elf in the mask and put its arms above its head to make it look like they’re relaxing in the tree.

8. Getting in shape

Stick two marshmallows on either end of a pencil and lay the elf on the floor with the pencil and marshmallows to look as though the elf is lifting weights.

(Credit: Instagram @mummy_bis)

9. Messy tucker!

Wipe some Nutella around the elf’s mouth to make it look as though they’ve been up to no good in the Nutella jar.

10. I miss the North Pole

If you want to make it a bit challenging for your kids one morning, hide the elf in the freezer. It’s only natural for the elf to feel a little homesick on the visit.

11. Look what I found

Position your elf to make it seem like it’s rummaging through the couch cushions. Then leave some small items such as coins, lollies or toys next to the elf to suggest that the elf found them in between the couch cushions.

12. Itchy bottom

This is a funny one for the amusement of both the kids and the adults. Sit your elf in a cup in the bathroom and position it as though he is scratching his bottom with your child’s toothbrush. Leave a funny note that reads, “I had an itch so… I borrowed your butt scratcher!”

It certainly is the silly season! (Credit: Getty)

Where to buy Elf on the Shelf

Christmas Elves Behaving Badly Elfie, $7, Woolworths

Elves Behaving Badly – 12 Inch Long Legged Elf Soft Plush Toy, $15.99, Amazon

World’s Smallest Elf on the Shelf, $10, Kmart

Christmas Grinch Inspired Elf on the Shelf Doll, $16.82, Catch