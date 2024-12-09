Steer away from your usual Christmas tree decorating and introduce a new theme to make your home even merrier these holidays.
Scroll on for our top Christmas tree trends that will add some extra festive cheer to your silly season celebrations!
Bright on white
Decorating a white Christmas tree with bold and bright decorations makes for a real showstopper. Starting with Jolly & Joy’s 780 Tip Pine Tree from Spotlight, incorporate colourful baubles and ornaments in pink and purple hues.
Want to take the trend even further? Choose neon gift wrap for the presents under your tree for an unforgettable setup.
Glitzy and Gold
Add a whole lot of glamour to your holiday décor this year with a gold-adorned Christmas tree.
To achieve the look, start by adding gold tinsel and baubles on either a white or traditional green tree, and then add in extra gold ornaments. The more the merrier!
A touch of navy
Though you can never go wrong with a traditional palette of red and gold, breathe new life into your decorating efforts by adding navy into the mix.
Starting with a classic green tree, a deep blue bauble like this Spotlight Jolly & Joy one mixed amongst red ornaments will create a sophisticated look this Christmas.
Snowy Tree
Why not experience a “white Christmas” down under with a faux snow-tipped tree? This 182m (6ft) Snowy Pine Christmas Tree is just $59 at Kmart and is currently going viral on social media.
Finish off the look with rose gold decorations and an oversized, shimmering tree topper. Equal parts cozy, fresh, and festive!
Ombre Tree
The ombré trend isn’t just for your hair. Create an eye-catching tree by using the same colour ornaments and baubles in different shades and hues.
Start with the lightest up top and work your way down the tree with the darker shades.
For something more unique, spray the bottom rows of a white tree with dark paint.