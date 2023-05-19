Olympic swimmer Libby Trickett has welcomed her fourth child into the world, a baby boy she has named Alfred Sunny Trickett.
The gold medallist took to her Instagram to share the happy news, simply writing "He's here" with a photo of herself, her husband Luke, and of course baby Alfred post-delivery.
"The final piece to our family puzzle (for reals this time!)" Libby added.
"Alfred Sunny Trickett arrived at 9:09am on the 17th of May via an elective cesarean birth, weighing 3.5kg and 52cm long."
"Every birth I've had has been extraordinary and this one was no different. Calm, full of joy and laughter, I couldn't have asked for a better way to meet our baby boy."
"Alfie has no idea what he's in for with his three big sisters and the girls are absolutely smitten."
Meet baby Alfred.
Libby then added a hilarious hashtag to the end of her caption "#alreadyweedandpooedalloverhimself."
After suffering a miscarriage in August 2014, Libby welcome daughter Poppy Frances Trickett into the world on the 31st of August 2015.
Her second daughter - Edwina Daisy "Eddie" Trickett, was born on the 23rd of February 2018, whilst her third daughter - Bronte Rose Trickett - was born on the 7th of November 2019.
Poppy, Edwina and Bronte are growing up fast!
Whilst she is known as an Australian swimming legend, there's no doubt that out of the pool Libby has been (and will continue to) nail motherhood.
"Our family isn't perfect but we work every day to be better. I'm grateful for my tribe, you have certainly made me a better human," Libby captioned a previous Instagram post with her kids.