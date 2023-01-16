King Charles recently stepped out wearing a playful dinosaur tie. Getty

Regardless of the mixed reactions, King Charles III has definitely made a fashion statement with his choice of accessory; the unexpected touch of a dinosaur-patterned tie adds a fun element to his otherwise traditional outfit, showing that even royalty can have a sense of humour.

Charles’ appearance at the church marked his second official outing since his son, Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare was released.

WATCH: Protestor throws eggs at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

The King’s first official outing since Harry’s book hit stores was on January 12 in Scotland. While there, he visited the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, a community building that aims to combat rural isolation.

On both official outings, Charles seemed in high spirits and obviously made no comment about the revelations Harry made about the royal family in Spare.