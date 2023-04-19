Rehearsals and preparation for King Charles’ Coronation have now begun!
We’ve got all the photos so you know what to expect on May 6!
- by
Bec Milligan
King Charles’ coronation is just over two weeks away and the city of London has begun preparing and rehearsing for the historic ceremony.
On April 17, multiple workers could be seen cleaning and scrubbing various monuments surrounding Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade, obviously so they look their best on Charles’ big day.
WATCH: King Charles state banquet speech
Workers were also spotted in these areas setting up fencing, seating and decorations.
On the same day, a band rehearsal took place outside of Wellington Barracks and on April 18, members of the military were seen engaging in a night time rehearsal for the coronation.
Read on to see all the pictures of the rehearsals and preparations that have begun for Charles’ coronation.
Getty
A crown decoration has been placed atop a flagpole on The Mall.
Getty
A band rehearsal for the coronation took place outside of Wellington Barracks.
Getty
A wrought iron gate at Westminster Abbey has been painted so it looks fresh for the coronation.
Getty
A monument near Horse Guards Parade has been thoroughly cleaned.
Getty
Seating has been set up outside Buckingham Palace.
Getty
Seating has also been set up at Horse Guards Parade.
Getty
Additional fencing has been placed around Buckingham Palace.
Getty
Members of the military rode along Whitehall, central London, during a night time rehearsal for the coronation.
Getty
They were also seen processing around Trafalgar Square…
Getty
And down The Mall during the coronation rehearsal.