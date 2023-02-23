Charles and Camilla are set to become the oldest crowned King and Queen Consort in British history. Getty

These aren’t the only records set to break though.

In fact, Charles and Camilla’s coronation will be the first coronation of the 21st century; the last coronation was Queen Elizabeth II’s in 1953 (the 20th century).

Charles is no stranger to breaking records; in 2011, Charles became the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. The record for that was previously held by King Edward VII - Charles’ great-great-grandfather - who was the heir apparent from 1841 to 1901.

Charles also became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in 2017. Again, this record was previously held by Edward VII who held the Prince of Wales title for more than 59 years.