The former Prince of Wales is said to favour a leaner, more modern monarchy and his coronation service is expected to be the same.

Codenamed “Operation Golden Orb”, the service at Westminster Abbey is set to be a much shorter and less costly affair than his mother’s coronation was in 1953.

Not only will the guest list be smaller, there will also be fewer members of the royal family present.

A more modest coronation, which is paid for by the British government, is seen as more appropriate given the ongoing rising cost of living crisis happening now in the UK.

While the coronation may indeed be more modest and scaled back, royal fans will still be able to enjoy all the pomp and ceremony as the service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will be televised around the globe.

During the key moment of the formalities, King Charles III will receive an orb and sceptre before the St Edward’s Crown – a 22-carat gold headpiece dating back to 1661 – is placed on his head.

The stunning crown features 444 gemstones, including rose-cut aquamarines, white topazes, rubies and sapphires, and weighs a hefty 2.2kg.

In this new-look, ultra-modern coronation, Camilla, now known as the Queen Consort, will also be crowned alongside her husband.

The last time a Queen Consort was crowned was in 1937 when the Queen’s mother, Elizabeth, sat alongside King George VI.

However, the King was anointed and crowned before a shorter and simpler ceremony was performed for his wife.

For the day, Camilla is set to wear the Queen Mother’s 105.6-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond crown and the couple will likely travel in the Gold State Coach.