King Charles’ coronation is set to be held on Saturday 6 May 2023, and more details about the event of the year have recently been shared.
Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside King Charles. King Charles’ coronation is the first in over 70 years to occur on a Saturday, and the service is expected to be a “solemn religious” event.
The event is also expected to be a reflection of the new King’s role in today’s society while being “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.
In a statement, the palace said, "The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May, 2023. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
They will be joined at Buckingham Palace by other members of the royal family, however, it has yet to be confirmed which members will be attending.
Saturday’s coronation events will be concluded with the senior royals appearing on the balcony with the newly crowned royals.
The following day will see a coronation concert outside Windsor Castle and will feature “global music icons and contemporary stars” which are yet to be announced.
Sunday’s concert is also due to feature an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir.
The Coronation Choir will be made up of various members of the community, including NHS staff, refugees, and the LGBTQ+ community.
A highlight of the concert will be “lighting up the nation” as various landmarks across the UK will be lit up in honour of the coronation.
