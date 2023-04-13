But the palace revealed that only Harry will be present at the historic event; Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will not attend the coronation.
WATCH: King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry march at the Queens funeral
“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” the palace’s statement read.
“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”
For months it’s been speculated whether or not Harry would attend his father’s coronation considering the very public fallout he had with the royal family.
For starters, Harry and Meghan both accused the royal family of having an “unconscious bias” towards race in their Netflix documentaryHarry & Meghan.
Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation but Meghan Markle will not.
Getty
Then, Harry revealed all sorts of wild information about them in his tell-all memoir, Spare.
Most recently, Harry - while in court giving a witness statement for his case against Associated Newspapers Ltd - said that the royal family “withheld information” from him regarding phone hacking.
It’s not yet clear whether Harry will be allowed to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the coronation as the late Queen Elizabeth II restricted the balcony to working royals - and Harry stepped back from his official duties in 2020.
WATCH: Harry & Meghan Volume II Trailer - 'Coordinated Campaign'
Therefore, even though Harry was present at the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour last year, he was excluded from the balcony.
However, Charles could break his mother’s tradition and allow Harry to stand on the balcony at the coronation. With only three and a half weeks to go, we’ll all just have to wait and see.