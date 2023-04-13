Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation but Meghan Markle will not. Getty

Then, Harry revealed all sorts of wild information about them in his tell-all memoir, Spare.

Most recently, Harry - while in court giving a witness statement for his case against Associated Newspapers Ltd - said that the royal family “withheld information” from him regarding phone hacking.

It’s not yet clear whether Harry will be allowed to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the coronation as the late Queen Elizabeth II restricted the balcony to working royals - and Harry stepped back from his official duties in 2020.

Therefore, even though Harry was present at the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour last year, he was excluded from the balcony.

However, Charles could break his mother’s tradition and allow Harry to stand on the balcony at the coronation. With only three and a half weeks to go, we’ll all just have to wait and see.