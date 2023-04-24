The Best Memorabilia and Souvenirs to Shop to Celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

Harrods

King Charles III teacup and saucer, $72 at Harrods

Experience the grandeur of the royal coronation with this King Charles III Coronation teacup and saucer set. Crafted with intricate detailing and a regal design, this set is a true reflection of the opulence and elegance of the affair. Enjoy the coronation from the comfort of your own home with your favourite cuppa.

SHOP NOW

Spode

Spode King's coronation plate, $40.99 at Marks & Spencers

Turn your next dinner party into a royal affair or display this gorgeous plate in your house for a historic touch to the décor.

SHOP NOW

Fortnum & Mason

Musical coronation biscuit tin, $65.20 approx at Fortnum & Mason

This magical biscuit tin will play God Save The King as you open it to enjoy the delicious biscuits inside that pay homage to the Commonwealth countries, including a mout-watering Fijian Ginger Biscuit - yum!

SHOP NOW

PinkPositiveShop

King's Coronation Party Set, $74.61 at Etsy

Prepare to celebrate in style with this pack that includes decorations and goodies including bunting, cups, plates and a large red bus to store your festive feast in.

SHOP NOW

Emma Bridgewater

3 Cheers for King Charles III mug, $51.99 at Marks & Spencer

Start your day with a regal flair with this sweet commemorative mug for King Charles' coronation. The perfect vessel for a royal toast.

SHOP NOW

M&S Collection

M&S Coronation teapot, $67.99 at Marks & Spencer

It's hard to get more British than a good cup of tea, this adorable teapot features a street party of puppies celebrating the big day. Pair it with some cakes displayed on the Coronation Cake Stand.

SHOP NOW

Fortnum & Mason

Coronation tea towel, $24 approx at Fortnum & Mason

This timeless keepsake will a future heirloom in years to come, plus it adds a touch of regalness to the kitchen.

SHOP NOW

Emma Bridgewater

King Charles III coronation plate, $37 approx at Emma Bridgewater

This plate is a must-have souvenir for the hardcore royalist. The stunning design makes a statement however you use it, be that a display or functional plate.

SHOP NOW

Holidaystudiocorp

Coronation bingo game, $7.68 (usually $11.30) at Etsy

Want to take a more laidback approach to the celebration of the coronation? These printable bingo cards will make your coronation party the place to be on the big day.

SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Pure cotton coronation cushion, $56.99 at Marks & Spencer

Bring the festivities to your décor with this stunning pure cotton cushion to celebrate the coronation, surprise guests when it lights up!

SHOP NOW

LEAD IMAGE: Fortum & Mason / Marks & Spencer / PinkPositiveShop

WATCH: King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry march at the Queens funeral