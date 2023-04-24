The Best Memorabilia and Souvenirs to Shop to Celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III
King Charles III teacup and saucer, $72 at Harrods
Experience the grandeur of the royal coronation with this King Charles III Coronation teacup and saucer set. Crafted with intricate detailing and a regal design, this set is a true reflection of the opulence and elegance of the affair. Enjoy the coronation from the comfort of your own home with your favourite cuppa.
Spode King's coronation plate, $40.99 at Marks & Spencers
Turn your next dinner party into a royal affair or display this gorgeous plate in your house for a historic touch to the décor.
Musical coronation biscuit tin, $65.20 approx at Fortnum & Mason
This magical biscuit tin will play God Save The King as you open it to enjoy the delicious biscuits inside that pay homage to the Commonwealth countries, including a mout-watering Fijian Ginger Biscuit - yum!
King's Coronation Party Set, $74.61 at Etsy
Prepare to celebrate in style with this pack that includes decorations and goodies including bunting, cups, plates and a large red bus to store your festive feast in.
3 Cheers for King Charles III mug, $51.99 at Marks & Spencer
Start your day with a regal flair with this sweet commemorative mug for King Charles' coronation. The perfect vessel for a royal toast.
M&S Coronation teapot, $67.99 at Marks & Spencer
It's hard to get more British than a good cup of tea, this adorable teapot features a street party of puppies celebrating the big day. Pair it with some cakes displayed on the Coronation Cake Stand.
Coronation tea towel, $24 approx at Fortnum & Mason
This timeless keepsake will a future heirloom in years to come, plus it adds a touch of regalness to the kitchen.
King Charles III coronation plate, $37 approx at Emma Bridgewater
This plate is a must-have souvenir for the hardcore royalist. The stunning design makes a statement however you use it, be that a display or functional plate.
Coronation bingo game, $7.68 (usually $11.30) at Etsy
Want to take a more laidback approach to the celebration of the coronation? These printable bingo cards will make your coronation party the place to be on the big day.
M&S Collection Pure cotton coronation cushion, $56.99 at Marks & Spencer
Bring the festivities to your décor with this stunning pure cotton cushion to celebrate the coronation, surprise guests when it lights up!
LEAD IMAGE: Fortum & Mason / Marks & Spencer / PinkPositiveShop
