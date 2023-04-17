Getty

4. Procession cut short

It’s the moment fans in London will be waiting for, but the King and Queen’s carriage procession has been cut down. The journey from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace will be just 2km – nothing when compared to the late Queen’s impressive 8km procession which lasted over two hours.

5. Camilla’s crown nod to queen

Queen Camilla’s coronation crown has been confirmed and it won’t feature the divisive Koh-i-Noor diamond. The palace has announced she will be crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown. In a special touch, the sparkler is set to also include diamonds once adorned by Queen Elizabeth.

6. A symbol of spring

The invitations for the coronation are out and if you are one of the lucky 2000 guests you would have noticed the intricate artwork it includes. Amid a meadow, the main focus of the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring, rebirth and a new reign.

7. Aussie antics

In an interesting move, South Australia’s government, led by Premier Peter Malinauskas has given the monarch a new title! The Lower House will refer to Charles as ‘the sovereign’ rather than ‘His Majesty’. This change is one of many, as the SA parliament has removed gender-specific terms such as ‘he’ and ‘she’.

WATCH: King Charles offered a Burger King crown

8. Tools of the trade

No amount of modernisation is going to see the ousting of the coronation regalia which the palace have confirmed will be on show come May 6. Everything from the Sovereign’s Orb, the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and the extremely old Coronation Spoon, from 1649, will be included during the sacred ceremony.

9. Take That’s in, Robbie’s out!

After refusals from artists such as Adele and Elton John, Take That has been confirmed to rock on at the official coronation concert. However, reports maintain that despite negotiations, Robbie Williams is unlikely to join his band – leaving Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald to perform.

10. Where to watch

His mother’s coronation was the first-ever televised ceremony and King Charles’ big day is sure to be a ratings bonanza! The coronation will be broadcast on television via the BBC, and will likely be picked up by numerous networks including the ABC, Channel Nine and Channel Seven.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!