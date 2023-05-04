The Koh-i-nûr diamond has a bloody past. Getty

Originally the crown was set with three large diamonds named Cullinan III, Cullinan IV, and the controversial Koh-i-nûr.

But due to the bloody history of the Koh-i-nûr diamond, it has been removed from the headpiece and will be replaced by the Cullinan V diamond.

Seized by the East India Company in 1849, it was soon presented to Queen Victoria who then chose to add it to her collection of Crown Jewels, previously choosing to wear the diamond as a brooch.

To this day, it is renowned as one of the world's biggest-known cut diamonds.

Camilla has long worn tiaras, but shall soon wear the shiniest jewels of all. Getty

But as time has passed, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and even the Taliban have all laid claim to the diamond, imploring the United Kingdom to return the diamond, claiming it “brings back painful memories of the colonial past.”

The British government however has insisted that the prized gem was obtained legally under the terms of the Last Treaty of Lahore, Article III of the treaty reading: “The gem called the Koh-i-Noor, which was taken from Shah Sooja-ool-moolk by Maharajah Ranjeet Singh, shall be surrendered by the Maharajah of Lahore to the Queen of England.”

And following the annexation of India from the British Empire in 1947, their stance has only firmed.

The crown (and diamond) was last used officially at the 2002 funeral of the Queen Mother. Getty

After first making an appearance in the crown of Queen Alexandra, and then in the crown of Queen Mary, the diamond came to its current home in 1937 as part of the crown worn by the Queen Mother where it was displayed front and center

Its last public appearance was in 2002 as it rested atop the coffin of the Queen Mother for her funeral.

Whilst it is unlikely that the monarchy will return the shiniest jewel in its collection of rare treasures to its historical home, it is a step in the right direction for Camilla to opt out of including it in her coronation crown.