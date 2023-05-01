Queen Camilla has ensured she'll be surrounded by allies during the coronation... Getty

“Tom is rightfully furious at Harry,” continues the source. “He, more than anybody, witnessed first-hand all the hell Camilla went through – decades of being hated by the public and the press.”

Harry’s words have also caused a rift with Camilla’s daughter Laura, 45. Before Harry’s cruel literary tirade, the step siblings were believed to be rather close. Historically, Tom and Laura have kept a dignified silence on royal matters. Insiders say Tom publicly defending his mother earlier this year is a clear insight to how truly hurt he was.

“I think change happens, but I don’t care what anyone says – this wasn’t any sort of endgame. She married the person she loved, and this is what happened,” Tom explained to UK media in April.

Royal sources admit Camilla’s relationship with Harry, and by extension his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been tainted ahead of the coronation.

One palace sleuth confesses Camilla often refers to Meghan, 41, as ‘Professor Meghan’ due to the American actress’ seemingly know-it-all attitude. She also has little time for Harry.

Much like their son, Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew, 83, is said to be “no nonsense” and in “complete protection mode” over his former spouse.

Despite divorcing in 1995 after 22 years of marriage, the pair are still very close.

“They are joined at the hip,” reveals one friend. “They have lunch together – he was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator. Through adversity, they’ve kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren.”

And while Camilla has axed the centuries-old tradition of having ladies-in-waiting as part of her routine, she does have “Queen’s companions” who will assist her during the coronation.

In addition to Pages of Honour, Camilla’s companions will include her younger sister Annabel, 74, and close friend Lady Fiona Lansdowne. Sources have declared the women are unofficially part of “Camilla’s close army”.

Lady Lansdowne is certainly no stranger to being the muscle when it comes to defending her friend. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Lady Lansdowne said Harry’s comments had “hurt” Camilla, adding: “But she doesn’t let it get to her”.

With less than a week to go before the dazzling Queen Mary’s Crown is placed on Camilla’s head, Harry best keep out of her way!

