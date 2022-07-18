"The fear is that deep down Harry has never truly forgiven Camilla." Getty

Harry, 37, has distanced himself from his Windsor relatives since he and wife Meghan Markle started their new life in the US all the while aligning himself closer to his late mother, Princess Diana.

“As he grows older, Harry seems to see himself as his mum’s defender. I’m sure he will settle a lot of old scores in the book,” says Phil.

That could include rehashing old feelings his mum held towards Camilla, who Diana reportedly called ‘The Rottweiler.’

However, Phil believes that ideally, Harry should “praise Diana in his book and leave out any direct criticism of Camilla”.

The tell-all was due to be released this month but has been delayed, though sources confirm it will be out this year.

The setback comes after a disappointing trip for the Sussexes to the UK in June.

The couple received a “frosty” reception and were booed by the public who’d gathered to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

“I’m sure Meghan is encouraging him to get lots of issues off his chest and has convinced him it’s best for his mental health,” explains Phil.

“Camilla is quite a strong character and took a lot of stick for many years but has got through it. However, the book is not going to help matters with his father and brother.”

