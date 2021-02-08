"Surely this act must lead to his coffin being encased in concrete?” Instagram

Royal writer Charlie Rae told The Express that while Prince William tried to protect his mother over a number of years following her death, Meghan and Harry are “using her for just the sake of using a hook to make money”, and fans were quick to agree.

One said: “I guess it’s OK for HIM to monetise his mother and son to promote podcasts and Netflix deals.”

A Twitter user replied to HarryMarkled’s announcement with: “That’s really not protecting her legacy is it? Is he on self destruct mode so he want to burn the RF to the ground?

Royal expert Phil Dampier also claims that Harry’s brother Prince William may be concerned his late mother's image is being "exploited", saying: "I think William will be slightly worried if Harry uses Diana for any of his charitable or commercial ventures without consulting him, and I don't think he would be happy if Harry appears to be exploiting his mother's iconic status.”

If the book deal is true, Harry is sure to face more criticism from the family and the public, after previously attacking the press for “relentless propaganda” against his wife, recalling the experiences that led to Diana’s death – regardless of whether the book sets out to tell the “truth” about the late princess.

He released a statement in 2019 that said: “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”