He feels Princess Diana’s presence ‘constantly’

Prince Harry has revealed that he feels his late mother Princess Diana's presence "constantly" and is making sure to share her memory with his two young children.

The 37-year-old royal said he often talks to son Archie, two, about his late "Grandma Diana" and keeps many photos of her around their US home, adding that he can feel Diana's presence "more so than ever before".

"It's almost as though she's [Diana] done her bit with my brother, and now she's very much helping me get set up," he told Hoda Kobt.

"He's got his kids, I've got my kids. Circumstances are obviously different, but I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now."

However, the prince conceded that he doesn't tell Archie and daughter Lilibet, ten months, "all the stuff that happened" with their grandmother – likely referencing her tragic 1997 death in Paris.

He may have also been alluding to her tension with the royal family towards the end of her life, something Harry has experienced since quitting his role as a senior royal in 2020.

He ‘doesn’t know’ when he’ll introduce Lilibet to the Queen

During the interview, he said that he doesn't yet know when he will return to the UK with his two children to introduce Lilibet to the Queen, whom she has yet to meet.

"There's lots of things, security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her [the Queen]," he explained.

The comments come just days after reports that the Queen had issued a formal invitation to Harry, Meghan and their children to attend her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London in June.

Though royal fans are eager to see the Sussexes return to the royal fold, Harry is currently fighting a legal battle with the UK Government to secure police protection for his family if or when they visit. His offers to pay for the security privately have so far been rejected.

However, Harry still has a clear bond with Her Majesty, telling Kobt they "have a really special relationship – we talk about things that we can't talk about with anybody else".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a private visit to the Queen in London before travelling to The Hague for the Invictus Games.

Speaking of the visit, Harry revealed that the 96-year-old monarch won't want a fuss for her birthday this week, as "after a certain age you get bored of birthdays".

He’s avoiding the ‘royal rift’ conversation

When asked about his relationships with Prince Charles and Prince William, Harry was quick to redirect the conversation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that "most people… have missed their family" during the many lockdowns and travel restrictions and avoided answering when pressed about missing his father and brother.

"For me at the moment, I'm here focussing on these guys [the Invictus Games competitors] and these families and giving everything that I can," he told Kobt.

There has been ongoing speculation that Harry's 2020 royal exit caused tensions between him and brother William, while comments made in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview are said to have hurt father Charles.

Harry did allude to ongoing tensions within the monarchy with a cryptic comment about the Queen, saying: "I'm just making sure that she's protected and has got the right people around her."

He did not elaborate on who or what he was referring to, sparking fresh rumours about his relationships with other senior royals.

He’s happy with Meghan in the US

During the interview, Harry called the US his home "for the time being" and said that he and his wife Meghan are "at peace" with their new lives in California.

"This is a life she signed up for and we were committed to doing together as a couple forever," he said of their new reduced royal roles.

"Because of the circumstances, we've now moved that life of service to the states and we'll continue doing what we were doing before."

He conceded that it was "complicated" to restart their lives in the US following their royal exit but said that little has changed in terms of their work ethic.

