Prince William and Princess Catherine’s other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, do not have ‘official roles’ like their brother George, but they will attend the coronation.

It is expected that Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, King Charles’ siblings, will also attend the coronation.

It’s speculated that Princess Beatrice will attend but it’s rumoured her sister Princess Eugenie will not because she is heavily pregnant.

Their mother and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, will not attend King Charles’ coronation as she wasn’t invited. But there’s no ill will; Fergie said during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she understood why she wasn’t invited.

“It’s a state occasion, and being divorced I don’t think you can have it both ways,” she said. Plus, Fergie will be present at the coronation concert that takes place on May 7.

Other members of the British royal family expected to attend King Charles’ coronation include Zara and Mike Tindall and Peter and Autumn Phillips.

Is Prince Harry attending the coronation?

How could we forget to mention Prince Harry? After months of heavy speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation. However, Harry’s wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not attend the coronation.

Many thought Harry would not attend the coronation as he’s called out his family multiple times over the last few years; during his infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, in the documentary series Harry & Meghan, in his tell-all memoir Spare… Most recently, Prince Harry accused the royal family of “withholding information” from him when he appeared in court on March 28 for his phone hacking case against Associated Newspapers Ltd.

Which international royals are attending King Charles’ coronation?

As for international royals, many have been confirmed to attend. In fact, many international royals are set to break a 900-year-old tradition at King Charles’ coronation.

Usually, a monarch will send an heir to another monarch’s coronation. However, the Swedish royal household has confirmed that King Carl XVI Gustaf will attend. Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia are also set to attend.

The Danish royal household confirmed that Australian-born Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband Crown Prince Frederik will attend the coronation. It’s unlikely that Frederik’s mother Queen Margethe of Denmark will attend though, as she is still recovering from her recent back surgery.

Additionally, Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko and Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are set to attend Charles’ coronation too.

Which world leaders are attending the King’s coronation?

It’s been confirmed that multiple world leaders will attend King Charles’ coronation.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that he will attend as will Australia’s Governor General David Hurley; the two will lead the Australian delegation. Mr Albanese also confirmed that he had hand-picked a number of “outstanding citizens” to accompany him to the coronation; watch this space.

US President Joe Biden will not attend the King’s coronation but First Lady Dr Jill Biden will be present and will lead the American delegation.

Which celebrities are attending the coronation?

King Charles’ coronation is not just a royal and world leaders affair; many celebrities are expected to attend the historic event.

At this stage, it’s speculated that David and Victoria Beckham, James Corden, Idris Elba, James Blunt and Oprah Winfrey will be at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

How many people will attend the King’s coronation?

It is expected that roughly 2000 people accepted their invitation to King Charles’ coronation on May 6. This is significantly less than the 8251 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 but Charles deliberately wanted a smaller, more modest coronation. Charles thought it wouldn’t be appropriate to have a lavish coronation considering that the coronation is paid for by the British government and there’s an ongoing rising cost of living crisis happening now in the UK.