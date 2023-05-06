When Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived at King Charles' coronation, Catherine looked stunning!
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Prince George, their eldest, arrived with King Charles as he was one of the King's Pages of Honour.)
WATCH: Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive at King Charles III's coronation
Catherine AKA Kate Middleton wore a stunning blue, red and white robe; the colours of which represented the Union Jack.
The robe was layered over a beautiful white gown, which was designed by Alexander McQueen - the same designer behind Catherine's 2011 wedding dress.
Catherine in a break in tradition did NOT wear a tiara from the royal collection. Instead she opted for a breathtaking floral headpiece.
And in a sweet nod, Catherine also wore teardrop pearl and diamond earrings that once belonged to William's late mother, Princess Diana.
See all the images of Catherine's chic coronation look below.
