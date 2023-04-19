Getty

Alternatively, streaming service BritBox Australia will live-stream the King’s coronation direct from the UK, along with full replay and highlights.

Plus, with a subscription to BritBox, you’ll have access to multiple coronation specials and documentaries, such as:

A specially-commissioned short-form series Countdown to the Crown: The Who’s Who and What’s What of the Coronation

The documentary Arthur: A Life with the Royal Family

Good Morning Britain coronation coverage and special programming

This Morning special programming filmed on the Coronation Street set

Start your 7-day free trial with BritBox Australia here.

What channel is the coronation on?

Again, it’s not yet been announced which channel the coronation will be on in Australia. Watch this space.

What time is the King’s coronation 2023?

King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023. The coronation will start at 8pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

WATCH: King Charles offered a Burger King crown

What will happen at King Charles’ coronation?

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace. This is known as the King’s Procession.

Once at Westminster Abbey, Charles and Camilla will take part in a service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This service will include their majesties getting anointed, blessed and consecrated by the Archbishop.

The King will then be officially crowned and have the crown of St Edward placed on his head. He will then sit in the Coronation Chair, also known as Edward’s Chair.

While in the Chair, Charles will hold the sovereign’s sceptre and rod, - to represent his control of the nation - and the sovereign’s orb - to represent the Christian world.

According to the Telegraph, the anointing will not be televised but every other part of the service will.

Who will attend the coronation?

2000 guests are set to attend King Charles’ coronation. Among those guests will be Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Prince Harry is also set to attend but his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet will not.

Many international royals are also set to attend the coronation including Australian-born Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederik of Denmark.