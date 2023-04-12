Princess Mary will attend King Charles' coronation on May 6. Getty

King Carl’s plan to attend Charles’ coronation is actually surprising as it’s a break in tradition. Usually, a monarch will send an heir to another monarch’s coronation.

Additionally, Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko, Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, and Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia are set to attend Charles’ coronation too.

But despite the impressive guest list, as May 6 gets closer, all eyes are on Charles’ son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It’s still not clear whether Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation amidst all the allegations they’ve publicly made against the British royal family.

Most recently, Prince Harry claimed in court while giving a witness statement that the royal family “withheld information” from him regarding phone hacking.

Harry also said that he was “troubled” by his family’s lack of action against the press when “vicious” and “racist” articles about Meghan began surfacing.