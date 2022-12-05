Netflix has released the first trailer for Harry & Meghan - a Netflix documentary series about the royal couple. Getty

Prior to the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan trailer, Harry appeared in Netflix’s Rising Phoenix - a documentary about the Paralympic Games - and Meghan was going to release an animated series, titled Pearl, but Netflix dropped it during development due to cost cuts.

Netflix hasn’t shared the exact release date for Harry & Meghan yet, so in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

Where can I watch the Meghan and Harry documentary?

Harry & Meghan will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix Australia.

Harry and Meghan documentary Netflix release date

Harry & Meghan does not yet have an exact release date but Netflix teased on December 1 that the six part documentary series was “coming soon”. Watch this space…

Synopsis

Netflix released an official synopsis for the six part docuseries, Harry & Meghan. It reads: “[Harry & Meghan] explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple's courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family.”

Cast & Crew

Obviously, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are featured in the upcoming Netflix series. And Liz Garbus, the two-time Oscar nominee - best known for working as a director on Love, Marilyn and The Handmaid’s Tale - has directed Harry & Meghan.