Meghan Markle's podcast is not performing very well. Spotify

“Meghan seems to want to put everything about her in each of the podcasts so it’s actually quite dull if you’ve listened to several of them as I have,” she said.

“You hear the same thing that she’s a victim, she’s a victim, she’s a victim for so many different reasons.”

“It’s the same thing about Meghan’s truth which is not necessarily the truth,” Ms Levin continued.

The last episode of Archetypes marked the first time during the show's run, that Meghan had males as guests: Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.

Meghan did reveal during the episode that she was initially hesitant to have males as guests on her podcast.

“Now, if you've been listening to the past 11 episodes, you may have noticed that you haven't heard many men's voices. In fact, until now, outside a pop-in from my husband in the first episode, this show has featured exclusively women's voices,” Meghan said.

Prince Harry suggested Meghan should have male guests on the final episode of Archetypes. Getty

“And that's by design. It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated, complex and dynamic experiences. To be heard. And to be understood.”

Then Meghan disclosed that she decided to invite male guests onto Archetypes because of Prince Harry.

“But through that process, it also occurred to me - and truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband - that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation… and we have to actively include men in that conversation and certainly in that effort.”

It hasn’t been announced yet whether the latest episode is the final Archetypes episode ever or if the show will return for a second season.

Spotify is probably still deciding whether to cut its losses and leave the podcast as is or make a second season of Archetypes in the hopes that it’ll perform better.

Does Meghan Markle have her own podcast?

Yes, Meghan Markle has her own podcast. It is called Archetypes.

What is Archetypes podcast about?

Meghan Markle invites various guests - such as Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and more - to "dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back".

Where can I listen to Archetypes?

Archetypes is exclusively available on Spotify.