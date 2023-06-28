Their remaining pay hangs in limbo. Getty

The UK publisher quoted an 'industry source' who revealed, "The remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

The Wall Street Journal detailed several of the couple's thus-rejected ideas which reportedly include an animated series about women in history and a gender-flipped Emily In Paris-style series about LGBTQ+ characters.

They did report, however, that the couple is working on a Great Expectations prequel called Bad Manners about Miss Haversham's experience in a patriarchal society.

In essence, it appears as if this deal isn't going anywhere anytime soon. In accordance with industry procedure, the production companies' collaboration will be continuously reviewed to assess performance.

"The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value," a Netflix spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight.

"Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending anytime soon. We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

When originally signing on, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the royal's new partnership, saying: "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Archewell Productions have released Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead on Netflix thus far.