But was the docuseries worth the wait? And more importantly, were there any revelatory truth bombs that left viewers gasping for breath?

The docuseries is part of a $200 million multi-year deal the contentious couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, and has been highly anticipated as a tell-all follow-up to the couple's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey which made waves around the world.

The Harry and Meghan docuseries has FINALLY dropped on Netflix, and with it came a slew of royal revelations.

Filming began as early as March 2020

Given the timeline of their relationship and tumultuous exit from official royal duties, viewers' interest was piqued when it was revealed that footage feature in the docuseries was filmed as early as March 2020, two years prior to the docuseries even being given the green light by Netflix.

''A friend of ours suggested we document this period of our lives because there's already so much misinformation around,'' Harry explains.

He doesn't elaborate on who this friend is, but, but it is clear the couple [Harry and Meghan] are grateful for the very sage advice given the footage they filmed has now been put to good use, in a docuseries that is focused on telling ''their truth".

Harry first 'saw' Meghan via his Instagram

We've all heard the stories of how Meghan was set up on a 'blind date' with Harry by a shared mutual friend (sign us up for a friend like that please), but what many didn't realise is that that WASN'T the first time Harry had laid eyes on his future wife.

In fact, Harry first saw Meghan for the first time on their friend's Instagram, pictured with the dog Snapchat filter (circa 2016), admitting on camera that the image made him want to ''immediately want to get to know her".

He then reached out to the mutual friend he shares with Meghan to ask if she would be keen to give this prince the chance to go on a date, and the rest is history!