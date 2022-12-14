Meghan left their first date after an hour
Harry actually rocked up to their first official date in London 30 minutes late (and flustered, he admits), and then Meghan left only an hour later to meet up with some friends. Leave them wanting more, as they say!
Undeterred though by the length (or should we say lack of length) of their first in-person meeting, Meghan rung Harry the very next night asking if he wanted to grab dinner last minute to back the most of her final night in London.
And thus would commence their cross-continental relationship.
Harry can't remember many of his early years with his mother.
''I think I blocked them out,'' Harry admits to the camera.
His loaded confession tugged at heartstrings around the world as he discussed the ongoing trauma of her death.
''But I always remember her laugh.''
Their last night of freedom was Halloween 2016
In a sweet story montage, the loved-up couple admitted that they were able to keep their relationship under wraps for almost six months.
When the tabloids got a whiff of their relo, the pair said they wanted to make the most of the limited freedom they still had (we say limited because Meghan was a well-known actress and Harry was, well, a prince).
''Well, if the story breaks tomorrow let's go out and have fun tonight,'' Meghan suggested.
And off they went with Princess Eugenie (aka Harry's cousin) and her then-boyfriend (now husband) Jack to a Halloween party where they dressed up so no one recognised them.
In the docuseries, they described the evening as ''the last great night before everything changed.''
Meghan never planned on becoming an actress
Most known for her role in the legal drama Suits, Meghan said she had always had a keen eye for activism and was keen on producing and working in behind-the-scenes roles on television and movie sets.
''I always thought she should be a producer,'' Suits co-star Abigail Spencer shared.
It's funny how life plays out!
Whilst these ''truth bombs'' were not as juicy as viewers hoped, fingers crossed that more are dropped in volume two of the docuseries, which will be released on Netflix on Thursday, December 15, 2022.