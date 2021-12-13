There are whispers that Meghan is hoping for her own talk show. Getty

According to British magazine Heat, Meghan is apparently favouring the working title Tea with Duchess Meghan for her talk-show endeavour.

Despite calls for the former Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, to be stripped of their royal titles, Meghan reportedly believes she has every right to keep using it, given all “the pain she and Harry went through”.

Insiders suggest Meghan’s controversial appearance last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show can be explained by her designs on Ellen’s job.

During the show, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, raised eyebrows when she pretended to drink baby’s milk from a bottle and did squats while Ellen, 63, directed her through an earpiece.

“Meghan plotting her own show would explain why her Ellen interview was so odd. Even though Ellen’s show is sort of cheesy and fun, with these big names she likes to get a hardball question in, which she didn’t for Meghan.

"She also never usually lets the talent ‘take over’ like Meghan did, when she began leading the interview with other guests,” says a TV insider.

“Meghan could be seen as using Ellen for a leg-up into her own show, but I doubt Ellen would mind that too much, as long as the duchess looks after her in the future.”

Meanwhile, Oprah, 67, is said to be smarting over the many controversies Harry and Meghan seemingly stirred up during their sit-down in March.

The revered talk-show host fears it damaged her credibility and isn’t thrilled that Meghan is stepping onto her turf.

“Meghan could become her rival,” says a source. “Oprah would certainly feel used if that happens. I can’t imagine she’d let it stand for long.”