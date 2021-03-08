Meghan Markle (pictured) and Prince Harry have given an honest, no-holds-barred insight into their tumultuous journey as a royal husband and wife. CBS

Kate Middleton made Meghan cry

Reflecting on her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan told Oprah that, despite the whispers, Duchess Kate actually made her cry – not the other way round, as reported.

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about something,” Megahn told Oprah, before later claiming it was about flower girl dresses.

“It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” she added.

Despite the pre-wedding disagreement,Meghan went on to say that the Duchess of Cambridge has allegedly apologised for the incident and she’s also forgiven her.

Meghan admitted to Oprah life was lonely at the palace. CBS

Meghan admits royal life was lonely

Meghan confessed to Oprah that during her time at the palace she was under the false belief that if she kept silent she would be protected by the firm - an idea she later realised was untrue.

She went on to say that she realised it was crucial to make the distinction between the royal family themselves and the administration that orchestrates their activity.

That said, she went on to say that Her Majesty had been particularly kind to her and, on one occasion, shared a blanket with her when the two of them were attending an official event.

Meghan admitted to having thoughts of self-harm. CBS

Meghan admits to having self-harm thoughts

At one point of the interview, Meghan made a shocking revelation to Oprah about having previously had self-harm thoughts.

"I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan told Oprah, before adding: "That was a very clear and real and frightening thought... I couldn't be left alone."

Meghan then recalled how she reached out to senior officials, thinking that she might need professional help, but was told that it would be good idea at the time.

After being rebuffed by the palace, the Duchess said she even reached out to some of Princess Diana's former friends for help, but admitted the suicidal thoughts continued.

Meghan then confessed that her feelings of loneliness were amplified by the fact she was forced to hand over her license, passport, and credit cards after her wedding to Harry.

Baby Archie's skin colour was a hot topic

While reflecting on the fact that baby Archie wasn't given a royal title, Meghan admitted there had also been talks about "how dark" his skin colour might be.

"In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan said.

Shocked to hear the Duchess' comments, Oprah asked: "What... Who is having that conversation with you?"

Meghan admitted there had been several conversations about the colour of Archie's skin and "what that would mean and what that would look like".

But despite her confession, the Duchess refused to say who raised the subject of skin colour, adding that it would be "very damaging" to them.

"It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations," she said.

Meghan claimed the Firm refused to protect Archie. CBS

The Firm refused to protect Archie

Prince Harry (left) admits he saw history repeating itself. CBS

Harry admits he saw history repeating itself

Later in the interview, Prince Harry joined Oprah and Meghan and reflected on the correlation between the taunts his mother received and those his wife encountered.

"I saw history repeating itself," Harry said, before revealing his calls for help were unanswered by the Firm.

He claimed that after several unsuccessful attempts to receive help from the monarchy, including unanswered calls from his father Prince Charles, Harry realised that stepping down was the only solution.

That said, Harry added that, despite rumours, he never blindsided the Queen and always kept her in the loop with their plans.

"I never blindsided my grandmother," Harry said. "I have too much respect for her."

The Sussexes reveal they are having a girl. CBS

Harry and Meghan reveal they're having a girl

While chatting with talk show queen Oprah, the Sussexes also revealed their unborn child's gender, with doting dad-to-be Harry simply stating: "It's a girl!"

He added: "Having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl... now we've got our family and we've got four of us."

Harry and Meghan added that their daughter will be born in summertime, which in the US is between June and August.

Oprah responded by sweetly remarking: "To have a boy and then a girl - what more can you ask for?"

Harry admitted Meghan saved him from the monarchy. CBS

Harry says Meghan helped him escape the monarchy

Harry also revealed that he felt trapped in the royal institution, claiming the rest of his family are also stuck - whether they know it or not.

"I felt trapped and so are my family," Harry confessed. "My father and brother are trapped in the system like the rest of my family are. They don’t get to leave. I have huge compassion for that."

The Duke went on to explain that, at first, he "didn't know (he) was trapped" and credited his wife for allowing him to escape the monarchy.

"If it were not for Meghan, I wouldn’t not have been able to leave," he said.

Meghan (right) says she never researched Prince Harry on the internet. CBS

Meghan denied ever Googling Prince Harry

When asked whether she ever Googled Harry ahead of her regal wedding to Harry, Meghan denied that she ever researched the inner workings of the royal family.