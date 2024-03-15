Her new lifestyle brand follows in the footsteps of The Tig, Meghan's former blog. Getty

In comparison, the @americanriverieraorchard handle is confirmed to be Meghan's new lifestyle brand, based in Montecito, California where she lives with her family.

The brand is an extension of her old blog The Tig, where she penned articles about lifestyle, travel, wellness, beauty food, and fashion before it was shut down in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry.

It is expected that American Riviera Orchard will primarily focus on home, garden, food, and general lifestyle.

This cryptic video looks like it was filmed in Meghan's home. American Riveria Orchard

Rumours first started swirling that Meghan would be following in the footsteps of Gwenyth Paltrow and her successful wellness brand GOOP in late 2023.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar royal editor at large Omid Scobie, a friend of the duchess revealed at the time that her next venture would be "accessible" and "rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life's simple pleasures, and family."

"Meghan is busy working on creating something safe and timeless. And something that won't be accused of riding on the back of anything royal."

This is all that has been posted to the feed of the account on Instagram. Instagram

In a cryptic video posted to stories by the new account, the camera depicts Meghan arranging a bouquet of white roses before cooking in her sun-filled kitchen while wearing a simple white tank top with Nancy Wilson's I Wish You Love playing in the background.

The feed has also been filled with tiles depicting the logo for the brand. It is unclear when it will officially launch.

In February 2024, Meghan signed a new podcasting deal with Lemonada Media. Lemonada

It's been a busy start to the year for the royal who recently relaunched her podcast Archetypes with a brand new look.

Alongside her husband Prince Harry, she also relaunched their website with the domain sussex.com despite not using the "Sussex Royal" name since January 2020.