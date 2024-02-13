Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a new website
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revamped their online prescence.
- by
Lauren Mills
Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage in 2018, the couple separated their royal household from Prince William and Kate Middleton and began operating under the "Sussex Royal" brand.
However, when the two stepped down as senior working royals in January 2020, they stopped using the "Sussex Royal" name. Now, they have relaunched their website with the domain sussex.com.
WATCH NOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulate grant recipients. Article continues after video.
The new site will be operated by the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will act as a "one-stop shop" for all their activities. It also links to their Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions hub as well as back to their controversial Sussex Royal website.
The last post shared to their SussexRoyal Instagram account was from March 2020 and included the message: "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."
"While you may not see us here, the work continues... We look forward to reconnecting with you soon."
No social media has been linked on the revamped website as neither Harry, 39, Meghan, 42, nor the foundation, are on social media.
Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.
Getty
With the relaunch of their website with the domain sussex.com, it appears as though the "reconnecting" phase has begun.
The homepage features a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony showing the couple smiling and clapping. This picture is clearly a favourite as they also used it as their holiday card in 2023.
In addition, it includes brand-new biographies of the two. In Harry's bio, it states he "is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner." It also mentions how he "served for 10 years in the British Armed Forces including two tours of duty in Afghanistan."
In Meghan's bio, it says she "is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity," and "a major advocate for mental health, family care, and gender equity."
Harry most recently attended the NFL Honours in Las Vegas.
Getty
Sussexroyal.com is still live however when visiting this address, a pop-up appears noting that the "site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States," but linkS back to the new site for readers "to learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours."
HELLO! has reported that it is thought Harry and Meghan will also use the new site to provide both personal and official updates.