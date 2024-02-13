Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany. Getty

With the relaunch of their website with the domain sussex.com, it appears as though the "reconnecting" phase has begun.

The homepage features a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony showing the couple smiling and clapping. This picture is clearly a favourite as they also used it as their holiday card in 2023.

In addition, it includes brand-new biographies of the two. In Harry's bio, it states he "is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner." It also mentions how he "served for 10 years in the British Armed Forces including two tours of duty in Afghanistan."

In Meghan's bio, it says she "is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity," and "a major advocate for mental health, family care, and gender equity."

Harry most recently attended the NFL Honours in Las Vegas. Getty

Sussexroyal.com is still live however when visiting this address, a pop-up appears noting that the "site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States," but linkS back to the new site for readers "to learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours."

HELLO! has reported that it is thought Harry and Meghan will also use the new site to provide both personal and official updates.