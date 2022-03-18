Meghan is hitting the airwaves. Getty

In 2020, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry announced that their production company Archewell Audio had teamed up with Spotify. In a press release issued by the streaming giant, it said that Harry and Meghan’s podcasting ventures are an attempt to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.” The duke and duchess also released their own statement, expressing that podcasting allows humans to "connect to one another without distraction".

In 2020, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry announced that their production company Archewell Audio had teamed up with Spotify. Getty

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and share each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," the royals said.

Their first podcast hit the airwaves at the end of 2020, and featured Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden, as well as a sweet cameo from their son Archie.

In January this year, Meghan and Harry joined the list of celebs urging Spotify to address the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. This came off the back of Neil Young calling out Joe Rogan for spreading anti-vax rhetoric on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Meghan and Harry joined the list of celebs urging Spotify to address the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. Getty

"Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of Covid misinformation on its platform," the duke and duchess said in a statement.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

"We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."