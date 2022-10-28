The royal family is reportedly “dreading” that Harry’s memoir will provide further detail on sensitive topics, like the alleged racist comments Harry and Meghan talked about in an interview with Oprah. CBS

Such as, the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, or why Harry’s relationship with his father, King Charles III and brother, William is so strained.

The family is also allegedly anxious about whether Spare will reveal which royal specifically made the racist comments (first brought to the public’s attention in an explosive interview between Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey) about Harry’s son, Archie before he was born.

While it remains to be seen whether these topics actually are featured in Spare, it’s likely that Harry’s memoir will explore at least Diana’s death, especially as a press release from Penguin Random House (Spare’s publisher) described the book as:

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.”

It’s also likely that if indeed sensitive topics were originally in Spare, they’ll be edited out before it’s released. Why?

Well, according to palace insiders, as soon as Queen Elizabeth II passed away, Harry requested a number of alterations be made to his memoir amid fears that the final draft "might not go down well" with his family.

“There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after [the Queen’s death]. He wants sections changed now. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late,” one insider said.

Spare will be released on January 10, 2023 and an audiobook version read by Prince Harry himself will also be released on that date.