Harry Styles as well as Elton John, Spice Girls, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams have all reportedly declined the chance to perform at Charles’ coronation. Getty

“Elton John was top of Charles’ list but due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the UK work.”

“Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together as they’ll be on much-needed downtime,” the source continued.

The same insider claimed that Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C all have extremely full calendars and therefore, can’t reunite as the Spice Girls for the concert because they don’t have enough time to adequately rehearse.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute to Elton John

Despite these snubs, Charles’ coronation concert will still have a decent line-up. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald of Take That are set to headline and Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lionel Richie are confirmed to perform.

Reportedly, Olly Murs is currently in talks with the royal organisers, so he may also sing at the concert.