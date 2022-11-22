"Thank you for being the friend that you were to my mum," Harry said in a sweet tribute he and Meghan gave to Elton John. Getty

Harry then jumped in to share his gratitude for the Tiny Dancer performer.

"And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades," he said, before giving a touching nod to his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Thank you for being the friend that you were to my mum. Thank you being our friend. Thank you for being friends to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world. Even though this is officially your retirement, this won't be your last gig we know that. We love you, congratulations on an incredible career."

The video ended with a sweet PDA moment between the Sussexes as Meghan placed her head on Harry's shoulder as she blew a kiss to the camera. A giddy Harry was quick to rest his own head on his wife's while they both beamed.

Elton has long been a firm friend of the royals. He became close with Princess Diana during her lifetime as the pair fought to change the stigma that accompanied HIV/AIDs in the 1980s.

The Bennie And The Jets singer also famously performed Candle In The Wind at Diana's funeral in 1997.

Harry has maintained a strong friendship with Elton over the years. Getty

In his biography, also titled Candle In The Wind, Elton shared some insight into his relationship with the 'People's Princess'.

"If I was bowled over by Diana, it was nothing compared with the impact she could have on straight men," he wrote.

"They seemed completely to lose their minds in her presence: they were just utterly bewitched."

Following in his mum's footsteps, Harry became an advocate in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The Queen's grandchild has maintained a strong friendship with Elton, who attended his wedding to Meghan in 2018 and even performed at their reception.

"Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle," Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time.

"Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family."

