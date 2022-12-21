Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) recently reunited on stage and performed Stop together! Instagram

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was earlier this year in November. Emma, Mel C and Victoria Beckham AKA Posh Spice attended Ginger Spice Geri Hallwell’s birthday party.

The four then did an impromptu sing-along to Say You’ll Be There. Victoria’s husband, David posted a video of the sweet moment on his Instagram.

He even tagged Mel B (Scary Spice), the only Spice Girl not in attendance and wrote, “you were missed”.

Of course, fans have been begging for the girl group to do an official reunion tour where all five Spice Girls come together and perform their classic hits. But unfortunately, that’s just not on the cards.

In October 2022, Victoria said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she was too busy to “commit” to a Spice Girls tour.

“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but I think now with everything else I’ve got going on; with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children… I couldn’t commit to that.”