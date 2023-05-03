Instagram

The Queen then took an oath to uphold the laws of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and to govern justly and wisely.

The moment that captured the attention of the world was the crowning of Queen Elizabeth. The archbishop placed the St. Edward’s Crown, which weighs nearly five pounds and is set with more than 400 precious stones, on the Queen’s head during the ceremony.

Today, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation is remembered as a defining moment in British history. It was a celebration of tradition, ceremony, and continuity, and it marked the beginning of a new era for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

How old was Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation?

Queen Elizabeth was 27 years old when her coronation took place.

Why was the Queen’s coronation delayed?

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation took place over a year after she ascended the throne. It was delayed out of respect for her father, King George VI, as he died rather unexpectedly. Plus, it’s also tradition to wait an appropriate length of ‘mourning time’ after a monarch’s death.

What day of the week was the Queen’s coronation?

Queen Elizabeth was crowned on Tuesday, June 2, 1953.