WATCH: A Young Princess Elizabeth II riding around Sandringham in the early 1940s

2. Do you know where the Queen was when she found out her dad died?

Fans of The Crown will remember she was in Africa. According to sources, at the time, the 25-year-old was reportedly atop an African fig tree.

3. Did you know the Queen and Philip are related

They sure are! Prince Philip is her third cousin and a Greek prince!

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's most adorable moments

4. What was the Queen’s other job

During World War II, Princess Elizabeth joined the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945. Trading in her royal title for “Second Subaltern Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor” the then-18-year-old trained as a mechanic and driver. She is the ONLY female royal to have been in the army.

5. What is the Queen’s most relatable vice?

She LOVES a drink. The Queen’s cousin, Margaret Rhodes, told The Independent that Her Majesty performs the same excessive daily drinking ritual everyday.

“Before lunch she enjoys a gin and Dubonnet on the rocks with a slice of lemon. She also likes to have wine with lunch, and finally, a glass of champagne to finish off the day.”