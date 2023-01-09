Getty

When will Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ be released?

Mark your diaries - if you haven’t already. January 10 we’ll be glued to our kindles and firmly in our dedicated reading nooks.

Where can I buy Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’?

To ensure you’re all set to dive deep into this royally good read, you can pre-order Spare now via Booktopia, Big W, and Amazon.

What will Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’ dive into?

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK in 2020, the new monarch and his family have been a sore point for the pair. However, according to those in the know, the pair have saved their most damning allegations for this release.

The memoir will be filled with stories about the past that has never surfaced before.

“Harry’s book is a ticking time bomb under the royal family,” the author exclusively tells New Idea.

Some bombshells that will be discussed in the book have already been floating around - from the infamous rift between the two brothers William and Harry, to one of the book’s most startling revelations where Harry alleges his brother physically assaulted him in 2019.

Consider our jaws, dropped.

