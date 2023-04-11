In line with new ‘gender neutral’ changes, King Charles will be now referred to as ‘the sovereign’ in South Australia’s parliament. The government, led by Premier Peter Malinauskas (pictured right), says these changes will “modernise the parliamentary workplace.” Getty

These changes were supported by both the state’s Labor government and the Coalition opposition.

A spokesperson for the government, currently led by Premier Peter Malinauskas, told The Daily Mail that the changes will “modernise the parliamentary workplace.”

“With record numbers of Labor women elected to the parliament, it makes no sense for them to be called ‘chairman’ when overseeing a committee.”

Furthermore, Greens MLC Robert Simms said the changes were “in line with modern workplace standards.”

However, not everyone is on board; some of South Australia’s Upper House MPs do not support the gender netrual changes, even though they currently only apply to the Lower House.

In fact, SA Best MLC Frank Pangallo condemned the changes, calling them ‘woke’.

“'Wokeism has even penetrated the workings of parliament. I don’t think [gendered pronouns] caused any harm or offence in our community. I think this is sort of the left elements in politics that are exerting themselves,” Mr Pangallo said.