The Robes of State will be worn by Their Majesties upon arrival at Westminster Abbey and the Robes of Estate will be worn on departure.

Ahead of the coronation, the British royal family has shared a few photos of Charles’ Robe of State and Camilla’s Robe of Estate, as well as relative information about each robe.

The King’s Robe of State is made of a crimson velvet and has gold lace embellishments.

The robe in question was actually worn by Charles’ grandfather King George VI during his own coronation in 1937.

Camilla’s Robe of Estate is a deep purple and features a crown, her cypher and flowers. Instagram

Camilla’s Robe of Estate is made of a deep purple velvet and it features various gold embroidered details - like a crown and her cypher, as well as flowers and bees.

The robe was made specially for the upcoming coronation by Ede and Ravenscroft. It was designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

The embroidered bees featured on Camilla’s Robe of Estate are supposed to reflect “Their Majesties’ affection for the natural world” and the embroidered flowers have various significance to Their Majesties.

For instance, the robe features Lily of the Valley flowers because they featured in Camilla’s wedding bouquet and were also a favourite flower of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Myrtle flowers because they represent hope, and Delphiniums because they’re one of Charles’ favourite flowers and they’re also the birth flower of July - Camilla’s birth month.