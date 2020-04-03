Kate sipped a Guinness in Ireland back in early March.

The Duke and Duchess visited Dublin for a brief royal tour in early March, spending three days at the Irish capital.

During their visit, they stopped for a pint at the Guinness factory, where Kate took a sip, suggesting she is not pregnant as health officials warn expectant women should not drink alcohol.

However, with Kate being in COVID-19 lockdown since mid-March, further clues to her pregnancy status have been hard to find.

Rumours have been swirling for quite some time that Kate Middleton is expecting her fourth child and now sources claim she’s going to have another princess! Getty

Meanwhile, a US publication reports the Duchess is pregnant with a girl.

“They couldn’t be more ecstatic,” an insider reportedly told In Touch.

The source purportedly said the royal couple are thrilled with the idea of having two boys and two girls, which they allegedly feel would make their little family “complete”.

That said, the news comes amid the worldwide pandemic and of course naturally they are concerned.

“Are they worried with everything going on with the pandemic. Of course they are. They’re only human,” the insider reportedly told the American publication.

To deal with their concerns, the couple are said to be taking every precaution possible after Prince Charles was diagnosed positive with Coronavirus.

William and Kate and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis have moved to Anmer Hall, east of the Queen's residence in Sandringham, and will remain there for the duration of the pregnancy.

Meanwhile Kate is said to be exhausted as she and William have taken on Charles’ responsibilities while he recovers from the virus.

That said, William has reportedly been helping out and they have really bonded as a family.

“They are bonding as a family like they never have done before,” the insider claimed.

Kate and William are already held in high regard across Britain and the world, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent departure from the royal family. Getty

William and Kate’s apparent baby talk comes after it was reported they have already proved their worth as de facto king and queen of England amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously Kate and William have a very important role to play,” royals expert Phil Dampier told New Idea. “They are going to be the only visible royals – the face of the royal family.”

Kate and William are already held in high regard across Britain and the world, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent departure from the royal family.