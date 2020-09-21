Julia Roberts (left) and Richard Gere (right) have remained lifelong friends. Getty

“Alejandra has two kids under two now, and she leans heavily on Richard,” says a source. “He in turn is leaning on Julia for advice and has even suggested she should be the youngest boy’s godmother.

She was thrilled to accept.

“Julia’s found herself at a loose end since there’s not a lot of work in Hollywood right now, so she’s happy to be on call as a support to Richard – though I bet each of their significant others aren’t aware of how tight they are right now.”

Julia, 52, and Richard, 71, have always shared “amazing chemistry” to the point where it’s rumoured they dated when the cameras weren’t rolling on Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

As a result, Julia’s hubby, Danny Moder, 51, “has always kept an eye on their friendship”, says our insider.

“And Alejandra likes Julia but she would be too busy with her baby boys to keep tabs on how many times a day Richard talks to her. Julia being godmum to her kid will eventually send up some red flags though!”

Our source says Julia’s too busy going gaga for the babies in her life to notice any worries over sexual tension with her old flame. Her niece, Emma Roberts, 29, is expecting a baby boy with her partner,

Garrett Hedlund, and Julia is going crazy buying baby clothes for her new great-nephew.

According to a separate insider, Danny – who shares twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 15, and son Henry 13, with Julia – is trying to make light of his wife’s cluckiness.

“Julia has mentioned wanting ‘just one more’, which Danny thought was a joke,” says the source.

“That is, until she started dropping words like ‘surrogacy’ and ‘adoption agency’.

When Julia has an idea in her mind she usually gets what she wants, so he’s buckling himself in for what might be a bumpy ride if she has an infant nephew, a tiny godson and their own baby on the way!”

