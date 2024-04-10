Aussie icon John Farnham best known for his smash hit song You’re The Voice, has announced he will be releasing his memoir, The Voice Inside, in late 2024.

In a recently released statement, John revealed that despite having continuously been asked to tell his story over the years, only now feels like the right time.

“It is a very strange feeling looking back on my life, on the good and the bad and now that I have started it, it is all rushing back. I hope the book engages and entertains, because that’s what so much of my life has been about,” he said.

The brand-new tell-all was written in partnership with award-winning writer and director Poppy Stickell, who also directed John's documentary, John Farnham: Finding the Voice (2023). Hachette Australia and Talentworks produced the book... they announced the news on April 9, 2024.