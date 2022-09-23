The family says John is “progressing well” Getty

In August, John underwent a massive 12-hour surgery to remove a tumour from his mouth. He had some of his jaw removed during the invasive surgery and will have to go through rehab to learn to chew and swallow again.

After the surgery Jill released a heartfelt statement thanking the hospital staff for their incredible work and expressing gratitude to the countless fans that offered their support.

“We are genuinely overwhelmed by the incredible wave of support, love and messages we have received today from so many people around Australia. This means so much to us as a family. Thank you to everyone for this. John will be blown away,” she said.

“We are in awe of the incredible teams of health care professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion. All of you undertook this big job today and have given us a magnificent outcome. To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants — thank you one and all so very much.”

John’s fans have banneded together at this difficult time to offer as much support as they can to the family. Even if it’s just a few kindly words sent through the website weloveyoujohn.com.au.

John was close with the late Olivia Newton-John

John was close friends with Olivia Newton-John, who passed away in 2022 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

The two singers frequently collaborated together, releasing an album in 2015 and performing together at a bushfire relief fundraising concert in 2020.

John Farnham and his family paid tribute to Olivia when news broke of her death, writing, “the Farnham family send love and sympathies to Olivia’s family".

“Behind that iconic smile was a tenacious fighter. A beautiful voice and a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed.”

