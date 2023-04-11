And now, fans will have the opportunity to get an inside look at John ’s life and career in the upcoming documentary , John Farnham: Finding the Voice.

John Farnham , the Australian music icon, captured the hearts of fans across the globe with his powerful voice and incredible talent.

Directed by Poppy Stockell, this is the first authorised biopic about John and promises to tell the untold story of his journey from the quiet suburbs of Melbourne to pop fame in the ‘60s.

Sure, Whispering Jack - John’s most famous album - is still the highest-selling Australian album of all time. But, as the documentary will explore, John’s journey to finding his artistic voice and becoming Australia’s most trusted and beloved performer took half a lifetime and was actually filled with both highs and lows.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice will feature commentary from a star-studded lineup of artists, including the late Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams, Darryl Braithwaite, and Glenn & Gaynor Wheatley. John’s children, James and Robert Farnham will also appear.