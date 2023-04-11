John Farnham, the Australian music icon, captured the hearts of fans across the globe with his powerful voice and incredible talent.
And now, fans will have the opportunity to get an inside look at John’s life and career in the upcoming documentary, John Farnham: Finding the Voice.
John Farnham: Finding the Voice official trailer
Directed by Poppy Stockell, this is the first authorised biopic about John and promises to tell the untold story of his journey from the quiet suburbs of Melbourne to pop fame in the ‘60s.
Sure, Whispering Jack - John’s most famous album - is still the highest-selling Australian album of all time. But, as the documentary will explore, John’s journey to finding his artistic voice and becoming Australia’s most trusted and beloved performer took half a lifetime and was actually filled with both highs and lows.
John Farnham: Finding the Voice will feature commentary from a star-studded lineup of artists, including the late Olivia Newton-John, Jimmy Barnes, Celine Dion, Richard Marx, Robbie Williams, Darryl Braithwaite, and Glenn & Gaynor Wheatley. John’s children, James and Robert Farnham will also appear.
The documentary is set to hit Aussie cinemas on May 18, 2023 and will be available in stores on DVD the very next day on May 19.
You can pre-order the John Farnham: Finding the Voice DVD here.
Currently, Farnham is recovering from major mouth surgery. In August last year, John had part of his jaw and a cancerous mouth tumour removed.
John Farnham performs You're the Voice
Recovery is going well for the You’re The Voice singer though.
''He's almost back to his normal self, just dropping jokes all the time. He's a performer at heart and he's always trying to make people laugh,” John’s son Robert told A Current Affair in October.