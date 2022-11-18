John Farnham with his wife and two sons. PR

Is John Farnham still married?

Yes! As of 2022, John is still married to Jillian Billman.

Who is John Farnham’s wife?

In the early 1970s, John was starring in the Australian production of Charlie Girl. During the musical’s run, he met dancer Jillian Billman. The two began dating and eventually got married on April 11, 1973 at St Matthew's Church Of England in Glenroy, Melbourne.

John married Jillian in 1973. Twitter

In a 1993 interview with 60 Minutes, John spoke about the moment he met his wife and knew she was the one.

“Jillie came out of the theatre and I saw her. At that stage, she had very long dark hair, down to her very petite bum, and I was history.”

“It took me about three months to get a kiss. We started to go out together and it naturally happened. It was just something that happened,” John said.

Does John Farnham have any children?

John Farham and his wife Jillian share two sons together, Robert and James.

How old are Farnham’s sons?

As of 2022, John’s son Robert Farnham is 43 years old. He is a singer/songwriter (the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree) for the rock band Rival Fire. Robert has also acted in a few projects, like the film Queen of the Damned.

John with his son James. Instagram

John’s youngest son, James Farnham is currently 42 years old.