After working together on a number of projects and performances including the critically acclaimed albums Uncovered (1980) and Chain Reaction (1990), the musicians lost touch after Tommy moved across to London in 1998, and then Nashville.
“It’s been a long while since I’ve talked to him but that’s okay, everything will be fine,” Tommy reflected fondly.
“I just hope that what he’s going through right now, I hope he comes out the other side okay.”
Tommy is of course referring to John’s shock cancer diagnosis in August 2022 which has reportedly left him “unable to perform live ever again.”
After a marathon 12-hour surgery to remove a tumour located in his mouth by 26 medical staff, Entertainment Reporter and friend Peter Ford said that there had been two parts to the complicated surgery.
“The first was the removal of the tumour, the second was a reconstructive surgery because John has had part of his jaw removed.”
RELATED || John Farnham's rocky road to recovery.
At the time, wife of over 50 years Jill said that the Farnham family was “in awe” at the team of healthcare professionals who had looked after John. “All of you undertook such a big job and have given us a magnificent outcome. To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses, and consultants - thank you one and all so very much.”