As well as being an ARIA award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician, 73-year-old John Farnham has a number of other impressive skills he can add to his resume.

At least that's what former friend and world-famous guitarist Tommy Emmanuel says!

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Tommy spoke candidly about his friendship with the iconic You're The Voice singer, and their days working together decades ago as their respective careers were kicking off.

WATCH NOW: John Farnham: 'Finding the Voice' official trailer. Article continues after video.